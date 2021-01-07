Woman shot dead at Capitol ID’d as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt

Ashli Babbitt, a US Air Force veteran, was shot and killed at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. (Twitter/Common Ash Sense/Screenshot)

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

The unarmed woman shot dead during clashes at the Capitol Building was identified by her family as a 14-year veteran of the US Air Force Ashli Babbitt.

Babbitt, 35, whose family said she served four tours of duty while in the military, was a resident of San Diego, California.

News station KUSI reported she was considered a “high-level security official” during her time in the Air Force.

“She loved her country, and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country in joining up with like-minded people that also love their president and their country,” her husband, Aaron Babbitt, told local news station KSWB.

“She was voicing her opinion, and she got killed for it. I don’t know why she had to die in the people’s house,” he said. “That’s our house; it’s everybody’s house.”

“I’m numb. I’m devastated. Nobody from DC notified my son and we found out on TV,” her husband’s mother, Robin Babbitt, told The New York Post.

She added that her daughter-in-law was “a Trump supporter.”

Babbitt’s brother-in-law, Justin Babbitt, said the event is “pretty surreal. It’s hard, because we haven’t been officially notified.”

During a press conference Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Babbitt was shot by one Capitol police officer. The department did not identify Babbitt by name.

“This is a tragic incident and I send my condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” he added.

On Tuesday, Babbitt had tweeted messages of support indicating that she would join those at the Capitol Building protesting against Congress’ certifying the election results.

“Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!”, she wrote.