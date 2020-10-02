World-renowned Israeli haredi rabbi, 92, contracts coronavirus

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at his home in the city of Bnei Brak, Dec. 26, 2019. (Yaakov Nahumi/Flash90)

“The rabbi is currently feeling well and is continuing his studies as usual, under close medical supervision,” the rabbi’s aides said in a statement.

By World Israel News Staff

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the 92-year-old leader of the non-hasidic Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his aides have confirmed.

“Following a change in the measures of the rabbi’s body temperature, the rabbi was tested and found to be positive for the coronavirus,” they said in a statement.

“The rabbi feels well at the moment and will continue his usual study schedule under close medical supervision, of course,” they added.

A number of the rabbi’s close relatives have reportedly come down with the virus in recent days.

Rabbi Kanievsky is considered to be among the “Gedolei Hador” – the greatest sages of the generation. Based in B’nei Brak, he is a leader of the non-Hasidic Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community and has hundreds of thousands of followers.

“I wish a speedy and full recovery to the Torah genius, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. At this time I join the prayers of the masses of Jewish people for the rabbi’s health,” Netanyahu said in a statement shared on social media.

Rivlin issued a statement saying he was praying “from the depths of my heart” for the rabbi’s full recovery.