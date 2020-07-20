Would Democrats’ Arab-Israel ‘solution’ destroy Jewish State?

“The U.S. Democratic Party is increasingly in thrall to a fantasy ‘solution’ that would destroy the Jewish state,” said the New York Post Editorial Board.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

The New York Post published an op-ed on Saturday titled, “As Israelis give up on peace deal, Democrats’ ‘solution’ would destroy Jewish state.”

The editorial pointed out that top Democratic Mideast-policy experts like Obama-era National Security Council officials Ben Rhodes and Robert Malley have praised recent editorials by American-Jewish writer Peter Beinart.

People like Rhodes and Malley may very well set the foreign policy agenda for Joe Biden’s administration, should he win the presidency this November.

On July 8, The New York Times published an op-ed by Beinart titled, “I No Longer Believe in a Jewish State,” in which he called for a single state of Israel-Palestine that “can be a Jewish home that is also, equally, a Palestinian home.”

The Post called Beinart’s plan to strip Israel of its status as a Jewish nation “outrageous.”

The editorial expressed doubts about the willingness of Arabs to live peacefully with Jews in a unified state, especially one in which Jews would have no military force of their own and in which birth rates would soon make Arabs the clear majority.

“Yet for Jews all over, it’s hard to imagine a greater blow than what would be, in effect, the destruction of modern-day Israel, a nation set up to protect them after the Holocaust and after centuries of anti-Semitic persecution across the world,” the editorial said.

Such a destructive vision for Israel’s future “fits fine with the dreams of a rising Democratic faction of young Israel-haters and anti-Semites” like Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the editorial adds.

The Post cited last month’s victory of Jamaal Bowman over pro-Israel Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primaries as an example of the Democrats’ growing hostility towards Israel.

“If [Joe Biden] wins in November, he’ll likely undo all President Trump’s pro-Israel steps,” the editorial said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned Monday that a Democratic victory in November’s presidential election could undo all the progress made under the Trump administration with respect to Israel.

Despite Omar’s anti-Semitic tropes and demonization of the Jewish state, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) last week endorsed her reelection campaign.