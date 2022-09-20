Yair Lapid meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah II

The Israeli and Jordanian leaders met on the sidelines of the UN’s opening session.

By TPS

Prime Minister Yair Lapid Tuesday during his diplomatic visit to New York, met with the King of Jordan Abdullah II. The two leaders are both in New York for the opening of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

This is their second meeting since July 2022, when they met at the King’s palace in Amman.

This meeting was described as an additional expression of the tightening of Israel-Jordan relations, and the continued strengthening of the personal connection between the Prime Minister and the King of Jordan.

Lapid spoke with the King about the need for calming the situation on the ground and halting terrorism ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays. The Prime Minister emphasized that Israel will not stand idly by and will fight terrorism directed against it in all its forms, and will not allow harm to the security of its citizens.

The leaders also discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, with an emphasis on advancing economic-civilian cooperation.