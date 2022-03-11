Zelensky to address Knesset lawmakers

Knesset recess, renovations and fears of an embarrassingly half-empty plenum complicate planning.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Knesset speaker Mickey Levy confirmed on Thursday that plans are underway for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address lawmakers in the coming days.

The Ukrainian president requested the address several days ago. That request was complicated by the Knesset recess, which began on Thursday, and renovations to the building which make it impossible to reconvene a special session, Levy said.

However, Israel’s Kan News reported that Levy’s office is also worried that Zelensky addressing a half-empty plenum would be embarrassing

Instead, Zelensky will apparently address lawmakers by Zoom, but not necessarily all the MKs.

When Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk asked Levy to ensure that most lawmakers be present for Zelensky’s address, the Knesset speaker said he could only control members of his own party, according to Kan.

Levy also told the ambassador he predicted most of the coalition members would be present, the report added.

A date for the address will be scheduled in the coming days.

Separately, Reuters reported that Zelensky also wants to address the Russian invasion with the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum. The Ukrainian embassy did not comment on that report.

Zelensky has already delivered similar addresses remotely to U.S., British, Canadian and European Union lawmakers.