Zionist Organization of America blasts Biden over candidate’s promise to renew funding to Palestinian Authority

Screenshot from ZOA video calling on Joe Biden not to renew funding to the Palestinian Authority. (YouTube/Screenshot)

Father of American veteran slain by Palestinian says U.S. tax money should not fund Palestinian terrorism.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

The Zionist Organization of America released a new video over the weekend calling on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to “fund American Jobs, not foreign Palestinian Arab Terrorists.”

The video attacked a previous Biden election statement that should he win the election, he would renew American government funding to the Palestinian Authority that the Trump Administration had cut due to the PA’s continued payment of tens of millions of dollars to Palestinians convicted of terrorist activities.

“Joe Biden says he’ll reinstate funding for terrorist Palestinian Authority (PA) which pays Palestinians to murder Americans & Jews,” the ZOA tweeted about the release of its video. “Sending U.S. tax dollars to the Palestinian Authority will enable the PA to finance the murder of more innocent Jews and Americans.”

ZOA president Morton Klein said years of hard work were needed to turn off the taps on American funding that the Palestinians used in their “pay-to-slay” program that pays lifetime pensions to terrorists who “murder Jews and Americans.”

“Say it ain’t so, Joe. It’s inhuman to fund foreign terrorists, with American taxpayer dollars,” Klein said, adding that “this is not about politics, it’s about policy. The ‘pay-to-slay’ policy of paying foreign Jew-killers with American taxpayer dollars was ended with the Taylor Force Act and the U.S. administration. It must not be re-started, by any politician from any party.”

A 29-year-old U.S. Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, Taylor Force was murdered by a Palestinian in a 2016 stabbing attack while =walking on a seaside promenade in Jaffa during a Vanderbilt University student visit to Israel.

The Taylor Force Act blocks American funding to the PA as long as it continues to pay salaries to convicted terrorists and the families of deceased terrorists.

“Our son Taylor was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist while visiting Israel, the terrorist’s family became eligible immediately for monthly payment for life from the Palestinian Authority for killing an Israeli or an American,” Stuart Force, Taylor Force’s father, said in a video posted on YouTube last week.

“This horrific program… is written in PA law,” Force said. “U.S. taxpayers send hundreds of millions of dollars to the PA which they use to fund those payments.”

“There’s talk that some politicians want to resume sending U.S. tax dollars to the PA even though they have refused to end their pay-to-slay policy,” Force said, urging Americans not to let “your hard-earned money [continue] paying the terrorist who killed my son and thousands of other innocent civilians.”