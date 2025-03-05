17-year-old Israeli injured in recent car-ramming attack dies of her wounds

Police at the scene of a terror ramming attack in Pardes Hanna-Karkur, February 27, 2025. (Photo by Flash90)

By Ben Sales, JTA

A 17-year-old Israeli girl who was critically injured in a terror attack last week has died of her wounds.

Yahli Gur was one of more than a dozen people wounded when an attacker rammed his vehicle into a bus stop roughly midway between Tel Aviv and the northern port city of Haifa.

She was hospitalized, and her death was announced Wednesday, six days after the attack.

The ramming was one in a string of recent attacks in Israel that have come amid rising regional tensions.

A week before the attack that killed Gur, a string of empty buses exploded sequentially in the Tel Aviv area, prompting the Israeli military to launch an operation in northern Samaria targeting terror groups.

Palestinian authorities say tens of thousands have been displaced in the crackdown.

This week, a man was stabbed to death in Haifa. And in Gaza, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that formally expired on Sunday is teetering.