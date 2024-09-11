40 African lawmakers affirm Jerusalem as true capital of Israel, seek partnership with Jewish State

A total of 40 lawmakers from 20 African countries affirmed Jerusalem is the true capital of Israel and declared an intention to seek partnerships with the Jewish State.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

They gathered to sign the “Addis Ababa Declaration of Africa-Israel Cooperation and Partnership” document which declared, “We affirm Jerusalem as the legitimate, undivided, and eternal capital of the State of Israel.”

The statement was intended to counter the condemnation of Israel by the African Union and South Africa, which has accused Israel of committing genocide in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The document also encouraged respect for the Jewish People’s historical, cultural and religious ties to the land of Israel, including Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem.

Lawmakers at the conference represented the nations Botswana, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

The conference passed a declaration categorizing antizionism as a form of antisemitism and slammed violent groups such as Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah.

It praised the Abraham Accords and recommended further peace initiatives with Israel.

We know who our friends are … and they proudly stand with Israel,” said former deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

The summit was organized by Israel Allies Foundation, the Israel-Africa Initiative, and Thinc Israel with the aim of encouraging strategic partnerships between Africa and Israel.

With 70% of the Sub-Sahara Africa population under the age of 30, the “Startup Nation” is prepared to share its technology with a young workforce to further strengthen economic ties between Israel and African countries.

Erik Selle, founder of the Israel-Africa Initiative said “Israel has what you need to develop.”

He added, “You shouldn’t look to Europe. You shouldn’t look to America; you shouldn’t look to the past. You need to look to the future, and for Africa, Israel is the future.”

MK Sharren Haskel, co-chair of the Knesset’s Christian Allies Caucus proposed modeling the Abraham Accords but applying the concept to Africa and call it the “Queen of Sheba” accords.

“None of us have territorial claims of one another, which means these agreements are only for the sake of humans and their well-being, for our children’s prosperity,” Haskel told lawmakers.