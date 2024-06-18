After meeting with Hamas rape victim, Kamala Harris alludes to allegations of sexual abuse against Gazans

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before a screening of "Screams Before Silence" at the White House, June 17, 2024. The documentary film is about the rape and mutilation of Israeli women on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“We are deeply concerned by all reports of sexual violence and degradation,’ Vice President Kamala Harris says after meeting with Israeli woman raped by Gaza terrorist.

By World Israel News Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris alluded Monday to Palestinian allegations of sexual abuse of Gazans at the hands of Israeli soldiers, while speaking at a White House event featuring an Israeli woman raped by a Gaza terrorists while held in Gaza.

On Monday, the White House hosted an event to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, including the screening of the documentary film “Screams Before Silence,” which highlights the rape and sexual abuse of Israeli women on and after October 7th at the hands of Gaza terrorists.

During the event Vice President Harris met with Amit Soussana, a rape survivor and former Gaza captive who was freed during the November ceasefire.

In her address, Harris lamented that more testimonies of rape and sexual abuse were likely to be forthcoming.

“On October 7, Hamas committed horrific acts of sexual violence,” Harris said. “In the days after October 7, I saw images of bloodied Israeli women abducted.”

“Hamas committed rape and gang rape at the Nova music festival, and women’s bodies were found naked from the waist down, hands tied behind their back and shot in the head.”

“I’ve heard the stories of a former hostage of what she witnessed and heard in captivity. I just met with Amit, a survivor who has bravely come forward with her account of sexual violence while she was held captive by Hamas.”

“These testimonies, I fear, will only increase as more hostages are released.”

“We cannot look away and we will not be silent. My heart breaks for all these survivors and their families and for all the pain and suffering in the past eight months in Israel and in Gaza.”

Harris also referenced allegations – firmly denied by Israel – that IDF soldiers sexually abused Palestinians after October 7th, saying the White House is “deeply concerned by all reports of sexual violence and degradation, and we mourn every innocent life lost in this conflict.”

“It is devastating, which is why President Biden and I have made clear that Hamas needs to accept the deal that is on the table for a ceasefire, which would bring the hostages home and lead to a permanent end to hostilities.”