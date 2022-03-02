An inside look at the lives of Ukrainian Jews under fire

“People did not believe in their wildest dreams that in 2022, we are going to talk about a full invasion and all-out bombardment of cities. This is literally coming out of 1941.”

By Faygie Holt, JNS.org

A Chabad emissary had just finished giving an online update on life in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday night when an air-raid siren went off and Rabbi Mendel Moskovitz abruptly ended his talk to take shelter.

“That was real. That was very real,” said Rabbi Moshe Hauser, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, which was hosting the briefing on the crisis in Ukraine and its impact on the Jewish community there.

During the hourlong video update, O.U. leaders heard from representatives of the Tikvah orphanage and Yad Yisroel, both of which helped evacuate their constituents and community members from cities in Ukraine.

The representatives shared the harrowing trips people took to safety — normally short rides became circuitous journeys as they found roads closed, and long waits at checkpoints. They said one of their main focuses now is to ensure that all who are evacuated have what they need be it material items or emotional aid.

“We are working on two fronts,” said Rabbi Moshe Fhima of Yad Yisroel, who lives in Pinsk, Belarus. “We are working to make sure all who have relocated to Pinsk have what they need … and working to bring more people out.”

He noted that on Monday they had managed to get 59 people out of Kyiv, and were planning to get a few more people, including an elderly woman, out on Tuesday.

Running out of food

For those who remain in Ukraine though, life has become unimaginable.

Speaking from the basement of his synagogue, Rabbi Yisroel Silverstein of Chernihiv said that “we are literally under fire, literally surrounded by Russian troops. It’s impossible to move in and out of the cities. We have a friend who has been trying to bring in medical supplies for two days. He has not been successful.”