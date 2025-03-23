Anti-Israel group outraged by Google’s $32 billion Israeli buyout

Google has long faced backlash from a small group of its workers over its projects with the Israeli government.



By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel activists were left fuming after Google announced its acquisition of Wiz, an Israeli cloud software company, which was sold for $32 billion to the tech industry titan.

The sale marks the largest-ever purchase of an Israeli company by Google, which came last week amid a resumption of hostilities between the IDF and the Gaza-based Hamas terror group.

No Tech for Apartheid, a collective of tech workers who are advocating for Google and Amazon to sever ties with the Israeli government, said that the sale proves that Google is placing profits over concerns for alleged human rights violations.

“This acquisition marks a continuation of Google’s brazen support for the Israeli apartheid system,” a spokesperson from No Tech for Apartheid told Middle East Eye.

Matt Mahmoudi, a researcher on AI and human rights for Amnesty International, told Middle East Eye that Google’s continuing partnership with Israel’s government and Israeli companies constitutes a “a blatant disregard for international human rights law,” though he did not provide evidence to support that claim.

“The acquisition of [Wiz] that will further bolster projects like Nimbus only heightens the risk of exacerbating Israel’s system of apartheid and repression,” Mahmoudi charged.

Google has long faced backlash from a small group of its workers over its projects with the Israeli government.

In April 2024, Google terminated some 30 employees who staged chaotic sit-ins at its New York and Sunnyvale, California offices.

Activists stormed CEO Thomas Kurian’s personal office, refusing to leave for hours.

The protesters said they were participating in the “No Tech for Genocide Day of Action.”

“They took over office spaces, defaced our property, and physically impeded the work of other Googlers,” the company’s vice president of global security, Chris Rackow, wrote in a company-wide memo at the time.

“Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made co-workers feel threatened.”