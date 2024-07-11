Anti-Israel groups planning New York City protest of real estate sale akin to recent swarming of LA synagogue

By Jacob Frankel, The Algemeiner

Anti-Israel groups are planning to protest a sale of Israeli real estate in the Queens borough of New York City on Sunday in a demonstration that appears to have the same hallmarks as last month’s widely condemned violent demonstration outside of a synagogue in Los Angeles.

The Palestinian Assembly for Liberation and Al-Awda, The Palestine Right to Return Coalition publicized the protest on social media.

“Every time these illegal sales take place, we will give them no peace and a protest will follow each time, until liberation and return,” reads the caption of the post announcing the demonstration.

“Across the US and Canada realtors continue to sell stolen PALESTINIAN [sic] property on settlements that are illegal under International law.”

The post then includes an inverted red triangle followed by the message: “As the genocide on Palestinians continues, we call for a complete end to the settler-colonial project of Israel and its goal of expansion.”

The inverted red triangle has become a common symbol at pro-Hamas rallies and anti-Israel protests that ravaged Western university campuses in recent months.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that rules Gaza, has used inverted red triangles in its propaganda videos to indicate Israeli targets about to be attacked.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “the red triangle is now used to represent Hamas itself and glorify its use of violence.”

Kew Garden Hills, where the protest is scheduled to take place, is a densely Jewish neighborhood of Queens. In the immediate vicinity of the protest there are over a dozen, mainly Orthodox, synagogues.

The planned protest will come three weeks after the violent anti-Israel demonstration outside of Adas Torah synagogue in the heavily-Jewish Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles.

Demonstrators swarmed the synagogue to protest the sale of Israeli real estate taking place inside the building, blocking people from entering and leaving.

The protests quickly descended into violence as anti-Israel protesters were caught on video shoving, punching, and screaming at those attempting to defend the synagogue.

The skirmishes spilled out into the greater community as anti-Israel protesters targeted and in some cases vandalized Jewish-owned businesses.

The violence received widespread condemnation.

“I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement on the chaos.

“Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship — and engaging in violence — is never acceptable.”

Since Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, antisemitism has skyrocketed globally to record levels amid the ensuing war in Gaza.

The ADL released a report in April showing antisemitic incidents in the US rose 140 percent last year, reaching a record high.

Most of the outrages occurred after Hamas’ atrocities across southern Israel last October.