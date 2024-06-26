Arab influencers welcome news of ultra-orthodox draft, hoping it will divide Israel

‘This decision will literally divide the Israeli public.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Arab bloggers, journalists and social media influencers welcomed the news that the Israeli government will require the ultra-orthodox sector to perform mandatory military service, hoping that the controversial move will create divisions and undermine Israel.

Some greeted the news of ultra-orthodox conscription as a sign that Israel was suffering from a lack of manpower to fight the war, and that it was evidence of “success of the resistance.”

Others said they division alone was an advantage and believed that it would make Israel weaker.

Jordanian writer Yaser Zaatreh called the decision a “legal drama in the (Zionist) entity,” gloating that Israel’s “conflicts explode one by one,” while “the heroism of our (Palestinian) people exposes their fragility, and their supportive ‘West’ is in retreat.”

He added, “These are the ways of decline: internal division and external pressure.”

Ali Al-Sanad, a Kuwaiti anchor at Al Jazeera, published a video explaining, “The Israeli army suffers from an abrupt shortage in personnel… for which the army is in need of this decision to enlist haredim in the army.”

Palestinian writer Saeed Ziad claimed that “the recruitment crisis represents the most dangerous crisis in Israel, which could lead to a real division, in which the State of Israel becomes two states.”

He added, “This war has exacerbated it and made society divided among itself, in a way that may destroy the existence of the government from its foundations.”

One person commented, “Excellent, good news. They also have enough weapons to kill themselves. Oh God, may a civil war take place between them which will not leave any of them.”

A social media user named Kassim wrote that the decision was “long-awaited news” and one of the “blessings of the 7th of October.”

He added that “this decision will literally divide the Israeli public” and projected “bloody clashes between Haredim and the government, leading the government to collapse.”