Arab-Israelis burn Zara clothes, call to boycott store over support for right-wing politician

Local franchisee Joey Schwebel came under fire for hosting Otzma Yehudit head Ben-Gvir at a parlor meeting at his home.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Israeli-Arabs are calling to boycott fashion retail chain Zara and have flooded social media with videos burning clothes from the brand after its local franchisee hosted controversial politician Itamar Ben-Gvir in his home.

Canadian-Israeli Joey Schwebel, the chair of Trimera Brands which holds Zara's Israel franchise, hosted Otzma Yehudit head Ben-Gvir at a parlor meeting at his home in Ra'anana last week.

In response, Israeli Arabs and left-wing Israeli Jews took to social media to condemn the move.

Schwebel said it was a private family matter and would not comment further.

Zara Israel is no stranger to controversy. In 2007, a handbag line was removed from the store after an Israeli customer noticed that they featured a swastika.

Last year, Zara condemned one of its designers, who is Jewish, for a racist comment to a Palestinian model. The designer told the model, "maybe if your people were educated then they wouldn't blow up the hospitals."