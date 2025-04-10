Argentina prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Iran’s Khamanei over 1994 AMIA bombing

The 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires was the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina’s history, in which 85 people were killed and more than 300 wounded.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

The lead prosecutor in the case of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center in Buenos Aires has petitioned Argentina’s federal court to issue national and international arrest warrants for Iran’s so-called “supreme leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over his alleged involvement in the deadly terrorist attack.

On Tuesday, Sebastián Basso — who succeeded former prosecutor Alberto Nisman after his murder in 2015 — requested that federal Judge Daniel Rafecas summon the Iranian leader for questioning and issue an international arrest warrant through Interpol.

He also ordered Argentina’s federal security forces to arrest Khamenei if he enters Argentine territory.

This latest legal move represents a significant shift from the country’s past approach in the case, in which the Iranian leader was treated as enjoying diplomatic immunity.

Basso claimed that “this approach does not align with international law,” especially regarding crimes against humanity and acts of terrorism.

According to Argentinian local newspaper Clarin, the lead prosecutor argued that Khamenei was directly involved in planning the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires — the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina’s history, in which 85 people were killed and more than 300 wounded.

The Iranian leader “led the decision to carry out a bomb attack in Buenos Aires in July 1994 and issued executive order (fatwa) 39 to carry it out,” Basso wrote in the resolution submitted to the court.

Khamenei not only has the final word in Iranian state matters, according to Basso, but also “all of Iran’s military and foreign policies are under his direct supervision.”

“It is also undeniable that … Khamenei is the main supporter of groups with military capabilities, such as Hezbollah,” the lead prosecutor said, referring to the Lebanese terrorist group and Iran’s chief proxy force.

He explained that Khamenei appointed Hezbollah’s recently slain secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, as his representative in Lebanon.

In 2006, former prosecutor Nisman formally charged Iran for orchestrating the attack and Hezbollah for carrying it out.

Nine years later, he accused former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of attempting to cover up the crime and block efforts to extradite the suspects behind the AMIA atrocity in return for Iranian oil.

The alleged cover-up was reportedly formalized through the memorandum of understanding signed in 2013 between Kirchner’s government and Iranian authorities, with the stated goal of cooperating to investigate the AMIA bombing.

In April 2024, Argentina’s second-highest court ruled that the 1994 attack in Buenos Aires was “organized, planned, financed, and executed under the direction of the authorities of the Islamic State of Iran, within the framework of Islamic Jihad.”

The court also said that the bombing was carried out by Hezbollah terrorists responding to “a political and strategic design” by Iran.

The court additionally ruled that Iran had been responsible for the 1992 truck bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, which killed 29 people.

Last year, Judge Rafecas requested Interpol to arrest four Lebanese citizens as part of the AMIA bombing investigation, citing “credible evidence that the four collaborated with Hezbollah’s military wing or acted as its operational agents.”

Since the terrorist attacks in 1992 and 1994, diplomatic relations between Buenos Aires and Tehran have remained strained, with this latest move and Argentina’s growing support for Israel under current President Javier Milei further intensifying tensions.