Bereaved father and husband Rabbi Leo Dee accuses CNN of ‘terror journalism’

Rabbi Leo Dee, who's two daughters were murdered in a terror attack a few days ago, holds a press conference in Efrat, on April 10, 2023. (Oren Ben Hakoon/FLASH90)

Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife and two daughters in terrorist shooting attack, castigates CNN for comparing Israeli self-defense to Arab terror.

By World Israel News Staff

Rabbi Leo Dee, the bereaved father and husband who lost his wife and two daughters in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley earlier this month, excoriated CNN for drawing a moral equivalence between the murder of his wife and daughters on one hand and Israel’s acts of self-defense against Arab terrorists on the other.

Rabbi Dee accused CNN of engaging in “terror journalism” and perpetuating a false equivalency between Israel and its attackers.

Last week in an interview with CNN, Rabbi Dee recounted the murder of his wife, Lucy, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15.

However, when the segment ended, CNN reporter Christina Macfarlane implied that Palestinian Arabs were also suffering from the conflict, prompting Rabbi Dee to speak out against the false equivalency, slamming CNN in an interview with the London-based Jewish Chronicle.

He argued that there is no equivalent on the Israeli side and accused anti-Israel media outlets of “terror journalism.”

Despite the tragedy, Rabbi Dee stressed that he believes that “most Palestinian Arabs are good people” and that his family had received messages of condolence from Palestinians.

Rabbi Dee also condemned the UK government’s initial response, which failed to explicitly mention Palestinians or terrorism. However, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly later sent a letter to Rabbi Dee condemning the act of terrorism and reaffirming the UK’s commitment to ending the cycle of violence.