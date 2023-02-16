Biden’s ambassador to Israel: Trump, Netanyahu get ‘enormous amount of credit’ for peace accords

“I’m an enormous admirer of the Abraham Accords. We need to grow it, develop it and nurture it,” Tom Nides said.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Wednesday said he gave an “enormous amount of credit” to the Trump administration for brokering the normalization accords between Israel and Muslim Arab states, which he said was a message to the world that those Arab countries “stand by Israel.”

Nides also said that the economic policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he referred to as “the father of the Startup Nation,” heavily contributed to the success of the Abraham Accords.

“One of first things I did when confirmed by U.S. senate is saying, ‘I love the Abraham Accords,'” Nides told an audience of 9,000 investors and entrepreneurs at the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem.

“I give the former administration enormous amount of credit for putting it together,” he added.

According to Nides, the Abraham Accords made Israel “a stronger democratic Jewish state” and allowed the relationships between Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, to “create an unbelievable message to the world that they stand by Israel.”

“It just makes the region stronger… and is enormously important not only for the security of these countries, but the economic security of these countries,” he added.

Netanyahu’s efforts to strengthen Israel’s economy, both in his tenures as Israel’s prime minister and its finance minister, are behind his “embrace of the Abraham Accords,” Nides said.

“I’m an enormous admirer of the Abraham Accords. We need to grow it, develop it and nurture it,” he said, noting securing a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia was a goal of the Biden administration.