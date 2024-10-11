Bob Casey refuses to revoke endorsement of ‘inflammatory’ anti-Israel ‘Squad’ member Summer Lee

Casey’s cagey answer prompted a fiery response from his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick.

By Chuck Ross, The Washington Free Beacon

Sen. Bob Casey refused Wednesday to revoke his endorsement of fellow Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee over her recent anti-Israel remarks, telling a Jewish group he has to instead “concentrate” on his own reelection campaign.

Just two days earlier, on the one-year anniversary of Oct. 7, Lee issued a statement blaming Israel for Hamas’s terror attack, rhetoric that the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh said “inflamed our community.”

Casey was asked at an event for the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh about the status of his endorsement for Lee after she blamed Israel for provoking Hamas’s terrorist attack.

“This violence did not start on October 7th, but it can end now if we all commit to peace and diplomacy,” said Lee, who made no mention of Hamas or the 1,200 Israelis slaughtered by the Islamist terrorist group.

“Since Summer Lee has inflamed our community, or put forward inflammatory remarks, will you revoke your endorsement of congresswoman Summer Lee?” a moderator asked Casey at the event.

The three-term incumbent dodged the question, though he called Lee’s remarks “insensitive” and “inappropriate,” especially given the timing of her statement on the anniversary of the Hamas attack.

“I think I’ve been pretty clear about condemning categorically what was said in that statement and condemning categorically hateful speech or speech that is anti-Semitic, and I stand on that record,” Casey said about his endorsement for Lee.

“I realize that some want me to get involved in other races. I’ve got a race for the United States Senate I’ve got to concentrate on,” he added.

Casey’s cagey answer prompted a fiery response from his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick.

“Shameful,” said McCormick. “Bob Casey DECLINES to revoke his endorsement of antisemitic Rep. Summer Lee.”

It is unclear why Casey would publicly rebuke Lee but still maintain his endorsement for the freshman Democrat. But it could be due to the key role Casey played in helping her get elected to Congress in 2022.

Lee lists Casey on her campaign website at the top of her list of endorsers, and earlier this year sent out campaign flyers that said she was “strongly endorsed” by Casey.

Casey campaigned for Lee multiple times in 2022, and hailed Lee after her victory as a “tireless advocate” who has “dedicated her life’s work to social justice, bringing change to her community, & improving the lives of PA’s working families.”

Casey served on the host committee for Lee’s reelection campaign launch in September 2023, though the duo appear to have not campaigned together since then.

Until this week, Casey had largely ignored calls to comment on Lee’s anti-Israel and anti-Semitic rhetoric. Weeks after the Hamas attack, Lee accused Israel of waging genocide in Gaza.

She was one of the first House Democrats to call on Israel to enforce a unilateral ceasefire in Gaza, without conditions for the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

More than 40 Jewish leaders rebuked Lee earlier this year after she planned to speak at a fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an anti-Israel group whose director, Nihad Awad, said he was “happy to see” Hamas attack Israel.

Lee accepted $2,000 in campaign contributions from Awad weeks after his inflammatory remarks, the Washington Free Beacon reported. The Jewish leaders, which included the rabbi of the Tree of Life synagogue, the site of the worst anti-Semitic terrorist attack on American soil, said Lee had engaged in “openly anti-Semitic” rhetoric.

While Casey has largely defended Israel in its fight with Hamas, he has courted groups with well-known links to the terrorist group.

That includes CAIR, which Casey praised in 2016 for its “fight against rising discrimination.” He said the group was a “testament to the bravery, work ethic and ideals of everyone involved.”

In 2009, federal prosecutors identified CAIR as an “unindicted coconspirator” of an Islamic charity that raised money for Hamas. Many of CAIR’s officials have worked for decades for Hamas or Hamas front groups.

Lee has not directly responded to Casey, but made reference to the “current blowup” on her personal Facebook page.

“It’s hard to articulate how shameful it is to not just condemn, but villainize earnest calls for peace and expressing equal measures of value, empathy and compassion for all the innocent folks impacted by war,” she wrote.