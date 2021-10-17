British MP murdered by radicalized man of Somali background, confirmed act of terror

British PM Boris Johnson, right, and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, center, carry flowers as they arrive at the scene where MP David Amess was stabbed Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP/Alberto Pezzali)

The suspect, Ali Harbi Ali, is a British citizen with Somali heritage, according to Sky News. Police consider the incident an act of terror.

By World Israel News Staff

A 25-year-old British citizen of Somali heritage was arrested on suspicion of stabbing senior British Conservative MP Sir David Amess to death on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Ali Harbi Ali. He was arrested at the scene of the attack at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

The investigation has been led by Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Policing, Sky News reported.

According to the report, police said the incident was formally declared as terrorism by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Ali was known to the government’s Prevent scheme, a program to combat radicalization, a Whitehall source said, The Guardian revealed.

Leaders of the Somali community signed a statement of condolences, the report continued. They said they were “shocked and saddened by the senseless violence perpetrated upon an innocent MP Sir David Amess who died after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex…

“We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to Sir David Amess’s family, loved ones and his constituents.

“Everyone who knew Sir David Amess described him as ‘one of the kindest, most compassionate, and a distinguished public servant’ who committed and devoted to serving his community.

“Sir David Amess promoted our shared values of tolerance, love and respect that make Britain so great.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his “heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of British MP Sir David Amess. He was a true friend of the Jewish community and the State of Israel. His tragic loss will be felt by many,” TPS reported.

Amess, a 69-year-old father of five, served as an MP for 38 years. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Amess as “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics.”