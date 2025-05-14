By recognizing Israel, ‘you’ll be greatly honoring me,’ Trump tells Saudis

President Donald Trump arrives with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the group photo with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders during the GCC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump told Saudi Arabian officials that they ought to recognize Israel formally, and by doing so, “you’ll be greatly honoring me.”

“It’s been an amazing thing, the Abraham Accords. It’s my fervent hope, wish and even my dream, that Saudi Arabia, a place I have such respect for, especially over the last fairly short period of time—what you’ve been able to do,” Trump said in a speech in Riyadh on Tuesday, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looking on.

“But we’ll soon be joining the Abraham Accords. I think it will be a tremendous tribute to your country and something that’s going to be very important for the future of the Middle East,” the president said. “I took a risk in doing them. They’ve been an absolute bonanza for the countries that joined.”

Trump added that the Biden administration “did nothing for four years.”

“We would have had it filled out, but it will be a special day in the Middle East, with the whole world watching, when Saudi Arabia joins us,” he said.

“You’ll be greatly honoring all of those people that have fought so hard for the Middle East, and I really think it’s going to be something special.”

Trump added that the kingdom “will do it in your own time.”