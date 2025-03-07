Cindy McCain claims Gaza is starving – She should visit these Gaza supermarkets

Americans spent hundreds of millions of dollars subsidizing the famine lie and a soldier died ‘delivering’ aid to these people.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The UN’s World Food Program, the biggest scam without ‘green’ or ‘crypto’ in its name, is at it again.

The WFP has ceaselessly claimed that everyone in Gaza is starving to death for a year and a half now.

Back in December, Cindy McCain, who heads it, demanded $17 billion to “feed desperately hungry people.” Weeks after the brutal Hamas assault of Oct 7, Cindy McCain falsely claimed that Muslims in Gaza were “literally starving to death as we speak”.

In news that will startle everyone, the WFP is claiming once again that Gaza is about to run out of food.

Maybe Cindy can visit Gaza and stop by some of these same supermarkets.

USAID stole $2B from US taxpayers to send to Gaza to fight a famine that never existed. Now the media is complaining that DOGE cuts will hurt aid to Gaza. Pictures from a Gaza supermarket show Muslims there are living better than many Americans. pic.twitter.com/ypKu3mFwBU — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) February 21, 2025

#ICYMI: Hamas TV Tours Supermarkets in the Gaza Strip, Shoppers Say: “Everything Is Back to Normal”; Stores Are Well Stocked and Prices Are Better Than They Were Before the War pic.twitter.com/woz6ZEudu1 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 1, 2025

It’s better stocked than many Southern California supermarkets these days. Or Cindy can try this one.

Business as usual at Hyper Max market on Jalal St. KhanYounes, South Gaza Strip, yesterday and today (4-5 Mar '25), despite alleged food shortages due to the closure of border crossings. #TheGazaYouDontSee

Link in 1st comment https://t.co/GJ7MMXRppZ pic.twitter.com/wJLAfs1jnl — Imshin (@imshin) March 5, 2025

Choice of cheeses for Ramadan at Al-Danaf Hyper Mall, Nuseirat "refugee camp", Central Gaza Strip.

Instagram timestamp: 3 days ago#TheGazaYouDontSee

Link in 1st comment pic.twitter.com/dXbAThh6He — Imshin (@imshin) March 2, 2025

Israel allowed all these truckloads of aid in to Gaza pic.twitter.com/jYQG7n1s8J — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 24, 2025

Or if the markets are too pedestrian, try a restaurant.

1/ Iftar (breaking the fast) this evening at Thailandy Restaurant, Gaza City.

Instagram stories timestamp: 30 minutes ago.

🧵#TheGazaYouDontSee pic.twitter.com/2ElWeYa6ZG — Imshin (@imshin) March 5, 2025

Preparing Iftar takeaway at Saada Shafout restaurant, Rimal branch, Gaza City.

Timestamp: 3 hours ago#TheGazaYouDontSee

Link in 1st comment https://t.co/JBRbIMma9M pic.twitter.com/L5IBKzgRYW — Imshin (@imshin) March 3, 2025

The UN played a major role in faking this ‘famine’ by obstructing food deliveries so they could claim there was a famine.

On Jan 2, for example, 189 trucks filled with aid entered Gaza. Only 147 trucks however were collected on the Gazan side with another 800 trucks worth of aid waiting to be collected. Food has been piling up and rotting on the Gaza side because it’s not being delivered by the UN.

The Trump administration has allowed another $134 million in aid apparently as part of the disastrous Biden-Witkoff deal, but it’s shown much less willingness to entertain the lies.

If Cindy McCain and the UN need to find food for Gazans so badly, they should visit some of these Gaza supermarkets and restaurants and ask them for donations.