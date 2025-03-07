Search

Cindy McCain claims Gaza is starving – She should visit these Gaza supermarkets

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The UN’s World Food Program, the biggest scam without ‘green’ or ‘crypto’ in its name, is at it again.

The WFP has ceaselessly claimed that everyone in Gaza is starving to death for a year and a half now.

Back in December, Cindy McCain, who heads it, demanded $17 billion to “feed desperately hungry people.” Weeks after the brutal Hamas assault of Oct 7, Cindy McCain falsely claimed that Muslims in Gaza were “literally starving to death as we speak”.

In news that will startle everyone, the WFP is claiming once again that Gaza is about to run out of food.

Maybe Cindy can visit Gaza and stop by some of these same supermarkets.

It’s better stocked than many Southern California supermarkets these days. Or Cindy can try this one.

Or if the markets are too pedestrian, try a restaurant.

Americans spent hundreds of millions of dollars subsidizing the famine lie and a soldier died ‘delivering’ aid to these people.

The UN played a major role in faking this ‘famine’ by obstructing food deliveries so they could claim there was a famine.

On Jan 2, for example, 189 trucks filled with aid entered Gaza. Only 147 trucks however were collected on the Gazan side with another 800 trucks worth of aid waiting to be collected. Food has been piling up and rotting on the Gaza side because it’s not being delivered by the UN.

The Trump administration has allowed another $134 million in aid apparently as part of the disastrous Biden-Witkoff deal, but it’s shown much less willingness to entertain the lies.

If Cindy McCain and the UN need to find food for Gazans so badly, they should visit some of these Gaza supermarkets and restaurants and ask them for donations.

