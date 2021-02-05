Congress boots lawmaker accused of anti-Semitism from congressional committees

Congresswoman who claimed Jewish lasers from space caused California fires loses her seat on congressional committees.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has pushed numerous debunked conspiracy theories – including that California forest fires were started by Jewish space lasers – was booted Thursday from serving on congressional committees.

Congress voted 230-199 to revoke Greene’s membership on the Education and Budget committees, with 11 Republican representatives voting against their colleague.

Before the vote, Greene addressed the house and said she had ceased to spread some of the conspiracy theories, such as the QAnon claim that cformer President Donald Trump was working to save the world from a secret cabal of Democratic cannibalistic pedophiles who are running a global child sex-trafficking ring.

However, her bizarre activities went beyond promoting the QAnon conspiracy and questioning whether the 9/11 attacks or school massacres really happened. Greene repeatedly insinuated that Democratic opponents should be killed, going so far as to say on social media that “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and to suggest in other comments that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton should be executed, writing: “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

In a wild 2018 Facebook post, Greene made baseless claims about California forest fires, speculating that the wealthy Jewish Rothschild family had conspired with a California electric company, the solar-power company Solaren and California Governor Jerry Brown, to use “space lasers” to spark the fires and profit from them.

“We are outraged by the statements, past and present, of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She routinely traffics in unfounded conspiracy theories that are often anti-Semitic in nature,” the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement. “As an avid supporter of QAnon, Representative Greene espouses anti-Semitic canards, such as placing blame on ‘the Rothschilds’ … and declaring that ‘Zionist supremacists’ are behind supposed nefarious plots.”

Last week, the Republican Jewish Coalition issued a stinging rebuke of Greene, saying Jewish Republicans “found Greene’s past behavior deeply offensive.”

“She repeatedly used offensive language in long online video diatribes, promoted bizarre political conspiracy theories, and refused to admit a mistake after posing for photos with a long-time white supremacist leader. It is unfortunate that she prevailed in her election despite this terrible record,” the RJC said.