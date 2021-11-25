Deal with Hamas forthcoming? Bennett meets with family of Israeli captive

Bennett expressed his commitment to returning the civilians and the bodies of the IDF soldiers held in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Thursday with the family of Hisham al-Sayed, who is being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata and coordinator for captives and MIAs Yaron Bloom, also participated.

The meeting was held as part of the periodic meetings that the Prime Minister holds to update the families of the captives and missing, Bennett’s spokesperson said.

Nonetheless, there is speculation that a deal could be forthcoming with the terror group to free the Israeli captives.

Prime Minister Bennett told the al-Sayed family that he is personally committed to returning the civilians being held in Gaza ,as well as the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oren Shaul, and that his door was always open to them, the spokesperson said.

During a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in June, Bennett raised the issue of returning the Israeli captives.

Avera Mengistu, an Israeli of Ethiopian descent, and Hisham Al Sayed, a member of the Israeli Bedouin community – both mentally challenged – accidentally crossed the border fence with Gaza in 2014 and 2015, respectively.