Defense Ministry detonates hundreds of kilograms of Syrian munitions in northern Israel

The Defense Ministry detonates hundreds of kilograms of Syrian munition from the Six Day War, January 2, 2021. (Defense Ministry)

The Defense Ministry detonates hundreds of kilograms of Syrian munition from the Six Day War, January 2, 2021. (Defense Ministry)

Stocks included flares, pyrotechnic munitions, explosives, hunting rifle ammunition and other types inside their original packages or spread out.

By World Israel News staff

The Defense Ministry detonated hundreds of kilograms of Syrian ammunition left over from the 1967 Six Day War on Sunday.

The ammunition was found only recently in an old Syrian bunker in the Golan Heights during efforts to clear a minefield. The move wad done as part of government efforts to clear more parts of the Golan for safer and easier access to hikers and tourists.

Stocks included, “flares, pyrotechnic munitions, explosives, hunting rifle ammunition and other types inside their original packages or spread out,” the government announced.

The Mine Action Authority, which led the effort, decided to detonate the munitions on site, rather than transferring to a blast site, out of safety concerns.

Prior to the 1967 war, the bunker was known as al-Murtafa, and was used by the Syrian army to shoot at Israeli settlements in the nearby Hula valley. The area is now known Mitzpeh Gadot, and is home to a memorial for the Alexandroni Brigade.