DOJ files lawsuit against New York, Gov. Hochul, and AG Letitia James

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference regarding immigration enforcement at the Justice Department, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

This legal action follows a similar lawsuit against Illinois, signaling the DOJ’s intensified efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.

By Jewish Breaking News

Attorney General Pam Bondi announces that the Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the State of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

“This is a new DOJ,” Bondi declared. “New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today.”

The lawsuit challenges New York’s “green light law,” which allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and restricts state cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

This legal action follows a similar lawsuit against Illinois, signaling the DOJ’s intensified efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.