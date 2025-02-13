DOJ files lawsuit against New York, Gov. Hochul, and AG Letitia James February 13, 2025Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference regarding immigration enforcement at the Justice Department, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)DOJ files lawsuit against New York, Gov. Hochul, and AG Letitia James Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/doj-files-lawsuit-against-new-york-gov-hochul-and-ag-letitia-james/ Email Print This legal action follows a similar lawsuit against Illinois, signaling the DOJ’s intensified efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.By Jewish Breaking NewsAttorney General Pam Bondi announces that the Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the State of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.“This is a new DOJ,” Bondi declared. “New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today.”The lawsuit challenges New York’s “green light law,” which allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and restricts state cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. This legal action follows a similar lawsuit against Illinois, signaling the DOJ’s intensified efforts to enforce federal immigration laws. #BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi has just announced she has CHARGED NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and Letitia James for failing to enforce immigration lawTHROW THEM IN HANDCUFFS AND LOCK THEM UP!An example MUST be set! pic.twitter.com/EPsnyVxESj— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2025 ImmigrationLawsuitNew YorkPam Bondi