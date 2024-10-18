Former Israeli envoy calls UN Chief ‘irrelevant and detached’ for ignoring Sinwar’s demise

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers statement on situation in the Middle East for media at UN Headquarters in New York on October 13, 2023. (Shutterstock)

One of the bodyguards killed with Sinwar had a UNWRA teacher ID card.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan called out UN Chief Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for posting about the “alarming” crisis in Gaza while ignoring news that October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar had been killed by Israeli forces.

Shortly after the Hamas leader’s death was confirmed, Guterres posted “Alarmed by today’s IPC report findings that high displacement and restrictions on humanitarian aid flows mean people in Gaza are facing catastrophic levels of hunger.”

Because Guterres had apparently ignored news that the architect of October 7th, Yahya Sinwar had been killed, Erdan replied, “You are the most irrelevant and detached public figure on earth.”

Others commented in a similar vein, with one responding, “Sorry for your loss. Losing one’s pet rat must be devastating.”

Guterres, still not commenting on Sinwar’s death, made an additional post that attacks against UN peacekeepers is “completely unacceptable” and a war crime.

The post apparently referred to an incident a week ago during which two UN workers were injured during a strike near a UNIFIL watchtower in Lebanon, sparking international outrage.

The Israeli military expressed “deep concern” at the wounding of the two UN workers and insisted that they asked the UNIFIL workers to evacuate since Hezbollah had embedded their infrastructure in UNIFIL buildings.

Netanyahu repeated that Israel didn’t intend to harm the UN workers but had asked them to leave the premises to avoid danger.

“On the day that Israel began its ground operation next to our border with Lebanon, we asked them specifically, ‘Please leave this area so you’re not harmed.”

However, those critical of Guterres’ post referring to week-old events managed to tie it in with Sinwar’s killing by pointing out that one of the bodyguards killed with Sinwar had a UNWRA teacher ID card.

“Why was UNRWA’s teacher ID found in Sinwar’s body?” questioned the verified account VividProwess, which has almost 200,000 followers.