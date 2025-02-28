Freed hostage recounts abuse, gut-wrenching parting with captive still in Gaza

When Eli Sharabi received the news of his impending release on February 8, Alon Ohel clutched him and wouldn’t let go until a guard forcibly separated them.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Released hostage Eli Sharabi recounts the abuses he suffered during his 16-month captivity and the devastation of having to leave fellow hostage Alon Ohel in Gaza.

Sharabi recalls being starved to the point where he lost 40 percent of his body weight, beaten, and chained.

He learned that his wife and daughters were murdered only after he was released and returned to Israel, although he said he is “not angry.”

The 53-year-old said that Hamas captors tormented him and other hostages more severely if they thought Palestinian prisoners were being treated badly.

“You could tell what was happening in the news just by [the captors’] behavior,” Sharabi said, referring to the effect of remarks by politicians on their treatment by Hamas.

“Every irresponsible statement — we’re the first ones to suffer [the consequences],” he continued. “They come to us and tell us, ‘They aren’t giving our prisoners food — you won’t eat. They’re beating our prisoners — we’ll beat you. They aren’t letting them shower — you won’t get to shower.’”

Sharabi was held in a house with a Thai worker before being transferred to a tunnel, where he developed a close friendship with Alon Ohel, a hostage still in Gaza.

Speaking of the 24-year-old, Sharabi said, “I adopted him from the first minute. We were together 24/7. I know everything about him and his family.”

He spoke of the torment they experienced upon learning that he would be released while Ohel would be left behind in Gaza.

When Sharabi received the news of his impending release on February 8, Ohel clutched him and wouldn’t let go until a guard forcibly separated them.

Ohel then went into “moments of hysteria” and needed 15 minutes to calm down.

“It was a very difficult moment,” he said. “He said he was happy for me. I promised him I wouldn’t leave him there. I will fight for him.” Eliyahu Cohen was released two weeks later, leaving Ohel alone.

“I can’t imagine that moment,” Sharabi said, referring to Cohen’s departure. “I can’t imagine it.”

Sharabi’s experience has inspired him to advocate for the release of all the hostages.

“We cannot leave anyone behind,” he said.