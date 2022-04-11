Gantz: Soldiers have ‘no restrictions’ on use of force against terrorists

“Terrorist activity is prevalent in the Jenin area.”

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said soldiers have “no restrictions” on the use of force against Palestinian terrorists on Monday as Israeli security forces operating in the Jenin area arrested more fugitives.

“We try to differentiate between the population and the perpetrators of terrorism, and between the different geographical environments,” Gantz said.

“Terrorist activity is prevalent in the Jenin area, which is why Jenin is under extensive operational activity, including a direct hit to its economy.”

Israeli security forces arrested a number of Palestinians in Jenin after eight people were killed in terror attacks in B’ei Brak and Tel Aviv. The terrorists in both attacks, Ra’ad Fathi Hazem and Dia’a Hassan Hamarsheh, were from Jenin.

In arrest raids on Sunday night in the Jenin and Hebron areas, Israeli security forces caught 13 wanted Palestinians.

Israeli Arabs are also banned from entering Jenin.

The government also approved 360 million shekels ($112 million) to upgrade a 40 km section of the security barrier. Hamarsheh entered Israel through a gap in the barrier and it’s believed that Hazem did too.

In the last three weeks, 13 people have been killed and 26 wounded in a wave of terror attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and B’nei Brak.

According to a Dutch study cited by the Jerusalem Post, “Ramadan brought with it a 200% increase in terrorist attacks in Israel between 2005 and 2016.”

This year, Ramadan overlaps with the Passover and Easter holidays.