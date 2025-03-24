Is Gaza exodus happening? 1,000 left the Strip in March

Palestinians crowded into bakeries to obtain a loaf of bread as the crossings remained closed for the third consecutive week, preventing the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. (Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90)

The 1,000 recent emigrants are in addition to 35,000 others who are estimated to have permanently left the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reports that 1,000 Palestinians left Gaza in March, with 600 in the process of leaving this week.

Every week, there are between 200 and 300 requests filed by Gazans to leave the Strip.

The trend is consistent with a plan unveiled by President Donald Trump calling for a voluntary exodus of Palestinians from Gaza so it can be rebuilt.

On Saturday night, the government voted to formally establish a new authority within the Defense Ministry to help facilitate mass migration by Gazans out of the Strip to third-party countries by coordinating travel through Israeli territory to the Port of Ashdod and Ramon Airport.

According to current regulations, Gazans requiring medical treatment along with their family members and those with dual citizenship or destination visas are allowed to leave Gaza.

Israel has expanded permission to allow more than one family member to leave with those seeking medical attention.

According to Defense Minister Israel Katz’s directives, the military will accompany those leaving the Strip for their safety.

When Gazans plan to leave, they leave their homes and go to an assembly point, where they are inspected before heading to the Kerem Shalom crossing and then to Rafah or Ramon airport.

Although those leaving Gaza may not be allowed to return, given the dire security situation, many nevertheless are still willing to go and establish a new life for themselves and their families in another country.

A British Telegraph survey shows that 52% of Gaza residents would leave the Gaza Strip either temporarily or permanently if given the opportunity.

The Gallup survey, which includes 532 Gaza residents aged 18 and older in March, found a divided population.

Residents under the age of 34 and those living in the most heavily damaged areas of Gaza City and Khan Younis expressed the keenest desire to leave.