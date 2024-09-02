General strike helped Hamas, says Netanyahu, vowing not to cave to protesters on Gaza withdrawal

During general strike, protesters attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza in Tel Aviv on September 2, 2024. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Israeli prime minister sharply condemns labor strike and nationwide protests held to pressure government to reach deal with Hamas, accuses demonstrators of aiding the terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu excoriated Israel’s largest labor union for calling a general strike Monday, along with protesters who demonstrated across the country demanding the government reach a deal with Hamas for the return of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, Yedioth Aharanoth reported Monday.

According to the report, at a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu called the strike “a disgrace” which would ultimately aid Hamas.

“This is telling Sinwar” – chief of Hamas forces in Gaza and head of the organization’s politburo – “you killed six, here we are, supporting you.”

The prime minister was also quoted telling government ministers that he would not compromise on Israeli control over the Philaldephi Route on the Gaza-Egypt border.

“We must remain on the Philadelphi Route, it is essential to Israeli security.”

A report by Channel 12 quoted Netanyahu as saying that the strategic area, used in the past by Hamas to smuggle weapons and other goods into Gaza from the Sinai Peninsula, is “Hamas’ oxygen supply.”

“I won’t let them rearm and massacre us again. This isn’t merely a diplomatic issue; it’s a strategic, existential issue for the State of Israel.”

“If we withdraw, we won’t return there — not for 42 days and not for 42 years.”

On Sunday evening, the Histadrut Labor Federation declared a nationwide general strike for Monday, set to last until 6:00 p.m, with the aim of pressuring the Netanyahu government to drop its demand that Israel retain control over the Philadelphi Route and the Netzarim Corridor in any deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the two strategic areas key to Israel’s ability to prevent a future large-scale attack by Gaza terrorists, while critics have argued that the refusal to withdraw from the entire Gaza Strip is preventing a hostage deal which could return the surviving captives to Israel.

The strike, observed by some businesses and the operators of some large shopping centers, led to a partial shuttering of the country Monday morning and early afternoon, while many venues and some municipalities operated normally.

Hospitals operated on a limited basis for part of the day, while Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main air travel hub, was shuttered from 8:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.

During the strike, thousands of protesters blocked traffic and gathered to demonstrate across the country.

An Israeli labor court ordered the strike be halted by 2:30 p.m. Monday, after declaring it illegal.