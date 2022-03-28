Hadera terror victims ‘so happy,’ ‘very proud’ to serve as border police, protect country

Border Police Corporals Yazan Falah (l) and Shirel Abu Karat, in a picture taken hours before being murdered by terrorists in Hadera. (Facebook)

The victims, both 19, were an immigrant from France and a Druze-Israeli — both patriotic and doing above and beyond the call of duty.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The two 19-year-old border police officers who were shot and killed Sunday night in the Hadera terror attack had made it their single-minded goal to serve in the force.

Shirel Aboukrat “was … an outstanding student, the teacher’s right hand,” her high school principal Uri Cohen told Channel 12. She who had immigrated to France with her family in 2006.

“Her dream was to get into the border police, and when she was accepted, she was so happy. French immigrants are suffused with a sense of mission, and the border police speaks to them the most, especially to the girls,” Cohen said.

Her uncle, Moshe, added that his niece loved serving in the force and “did over and above” what was required of her.

Yazan Falah a Druze-Israeli, was the second dead victim. His uncle, Amal, told Channel 12 that his nephew was an only child and therefore was not obligated to serve in combat duty, “but he specifically did everything in order to get into the Border Police.”

“He made every effort to convince [his family] so that he could serve as a fighter,” Amal added, saying that Yazan – a “charming and beloved boy” – was “very proud” of his service.

“The heart is broken by the deaths of the late Border Police fighters Shirel Abu Karat and Yazan Falah, who fell while defending civilians from vile murderers,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. “We will not forget their heroism. I hope the wounded get well soon and send my deepest condolences to the families.”