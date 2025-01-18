Hamas has not yet released the names of 3 hostages to be freed Sunday

33 Israeli hostages to be released in the first stage of deal with Hamas. (Walla!)

According to the agreement, Hamas is required to release the names of hostages to be freed on the following day.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An Israeli official reports that Hamas has not yet released the names of the three hostages to be freed on Sunday.

The terror group was supposed to have presented the names by 4pm on Saturday, 24 hours before the Sunday release.

Israeli officials appealed to Egyptian and Qatari officials to ensure Hamas complies with the agreement.

The official added that the lapse does not signal a breakdown of the hostage deal, but added that such infractions should not be frequent.

Although it is not certain which of the 33 hostages will be released on Sunday, the names of the total 33 have been published.

The names of the 33 hostages to be released in the first part of the negotiated agreement have been published.

There is no indication which of the following hostages are still alive, and the medical condition of most is not yet known.

The names are Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Ohad Ben Ami, the four members of the Bibas family, Yarden, Shiri, Ariel, Kfir, Agam Berger, and Romi Gonen.

Other names include: Daniella Gilboa, Emily Damari, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn, Omer Wenkert, Alexander Troufanov, Arbel Yehud, Ohad Yahalomi, Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, Naama Levy, Oded Lifshitz, Gadi Moshe Mozes, Avera Mengistu, Shlomo Mansour, Keith Samuel Siegel, Tsahi Idan, Ofer Calderon, Tal Shoham, Doron Steinbrecher, Omer Shem-Tov, Itzik Elgarat, Hisham al-Sayed, and Eli Sharabi.

The first hostages expected to be released are the Bibas children and civilian women followed by IDF female soldiers, men over 50, as well as injured and ill captives.

Israeli officials have warned that Hamas has shown itself untrustworthy and has engaged in psychological warfare in the past, therefore, there is no guarantee that Hamas will adhere to any plans to release hostages or that the names on the list will reflect the actual captives who are freed.