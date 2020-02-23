Head of Mossad made secret trip to Qatar, Liberman reveals on live TV

Avigdor Liberman revealed the visit to Qatar by head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, during a live broadcast in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff and TPS

The head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, and the head of Israel’s Southern Command, Herzi Halevi, visited Qatar two weeks ago, Member of Knesset (MK) Avigdor Liberman revealed on live television in Israel on Saturday.

Cohen had invited Halevi on the trip to the Gulf State in which the two met with Qatar’s Mohammed Bin Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al-Masnad, the Advisor of the Emir of the State of Qatar for National Security Affairs and Chief of Intelligence, Liberman revealed.

As Head of Israel’s Southern Command, Halevi is mainly focused on the Gaza Strip, most likely leading to his inclusion on the trip.

Qatar has in recent years become an influential factor in shaping the future of the Gaza Strip, and it is also continuously mediating between the Hamas government and Abbas’ government in Ramallah and even Israel.

The Gulf Emirate has been demanding a foothold in deciding on the future of Hamas’ rule in the Gaza Strip, taking advantage of the fact that it is carrying the financial burden.

The latest meeting comes as Israel’s ties with several Arab countries have significantly advanced in recent years, openly and covertly, as shared strategic interests, and primarily confronting Iran’s advent in the region, have brought both sides to the same table.

Liberman made the revelations Israel’s Channel 12 news accusing Netanyahu of “begging” the Qataris to send Hamas “protection money.”

Liberman referred to the trip as an “an errand from Netanyahu,” and referenced Qatari threats to stop sending funds to the Gaza-based terror group.

“Egypt and Qatar are upset with Hamas and are planning to cut ties. Suddenly, Netanyahu appears as [Hamas’] defender,” said Liberman, referring to Netanyahu’s strategy as “submission to terror.”