Herzog awards Biden with Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday evening welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Referring to Herzog by his nickname, Biden wrote in the President’s Residence guestbook, “Bougie, my friend, thank you for all you and your family have done to deepen the ironclad bond between our two great countries.”

“From our shared Irish roots to our shared love of Israel, we are united in heart and spirit. May our friendship endure and continue to grow! That is the Irish of it, as my grandfather Finnegan would say. God bless you. Joe. 7.14.22,” the U.S. president wrote.

Biden also met with current Israeli opposition leader and former longstanding premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

The U.S. president received Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor during a ceremony, and, along with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, was slated later in the evening to attend the opening events of the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.

The Zionist Organiation of America objected Monday to giving the Biden the medal, saying that he does not deserve it.

“This award makes no sense,” ZOA President Morton A. Klein said in a statement. “A ‘true friend of Israel’ and fighter against antisemitism would not pursue the numerous policies undermining Israel’s sovereignty and security that President Biden and his administration are pursuing, including 100’s of millions of U.S. tax dollars financially aiding and abetting Palestinian Arab terror against Jews.”