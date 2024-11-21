Hezbollah rocket barrage hits park in northern Israel, killing one

Lebanese terrorists fire 10 rockets at northwestern Israel, with one direct hit scored on public park in Nahariya, killing an Israeli man.

By World Israel News Staff

One person was killed and two more were injured in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya, after Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets towards the Western Galilee Thursday afternoon.

At least ten rocket launches were detected at approximately 12:00 p.m. Thursday, the IDF said, with one projectile striking a public park in Nahariya.

According to an army spokesperson, most of the ten rockets were either intercepted by Israel’s missile defense network, or landed in open areas.

A man in his 30s was hit by shrapnel from the rocket which struck Nahariya, leaving him fatally wounded, paramedics said.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom were dispatched to the scene to treat the man, but were unable to revive him.

“Witnesses told us that the victim was struck by shrapnel that landed in a public park,” said Barak Lavi, a United Hatzalah medic who responded to the attack.

“Unfortunately, due to the severe nature of his injuries, there was nothing more we could do.”

MDA first responders said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

“We arrived at an open area near a playground and found a man in his 30s lying unconscious with shrapnel wounds to his body,” MDA medic Dor Vaknin said. “We performed medical checks, but he showed no signs of life and we were forced to pronounce him dead.”

This is the fourth fatality reported in Hezbollah attacks on Nahariya in the past month.

Two other victims, a 40-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman, were lightly injured from blast-related injuries and cuts from glass fragments in Thursday’s rocket attack, MDA said, while six others were treated for shock.