Hostage families thank Trump for his robust ultimatum demanding release of hostages

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum: ‘It is now evident to all: the time has come. We must bring them home NOW.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum praised US president-elect Donald Trump for saying that there would be “hell to pay” if the hostages aren’t release by the time he takes office on January 20.

“The Hostage Families Forum extends its gratitude to President-elect Trump for his clear and uncompromising message. It is now evident to all: the time has come. We must bring them home NOW,” the forum said.

“We call on both the current and incoming US administrations to act without delay and exhaust every opportunity to bring all the hostages home—those alive for rehabilitation, and those murdered for proper burial.”

On Monday, Donald Trump demanded that all hostages be released by the time he takes office on January 20, or there would be “Hell to pay.”

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World in the Middle East – But it’s all talk and no action!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” Trump wrote.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed appreciation for US President-elect Donald Trump’s ultimatum that all hostages in Gaza must be released by January 20.

Netanyahu said, “This is a powerful statement, clearly placing responsibility for the situation on one party—Hamas. Trump rightly focused the blame on Hamas, rather than on the Israeli government, which is often the focus in other discussions.”