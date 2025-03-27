‘Houthis want peace – because they’ve gotten the hell knocked out of them,’ says Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner with Senate Republicans at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Donald Trump touts ongoing US campaign against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, while warning Houthi leaders the American strikes will continue ‘for a longtime.’

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the American campaign against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen will continue for the foreseeable future, as he touted the operation’s success.

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said Houthi leaders were now suing for peace after suffering serious losses in U.S. strikes.

“The Houthis are looking to do something. They want to know, ‘How do we stop? How do we stop? How can we have peace?’ The Houthis want peace because they’re getting the hell knocked out of them,” Trump said.

“It’s been very, very strong. The Houthis are dying for peace. They don’t want this,” Trump continued.

“The Houthis have been hit hard, and they want to negotiate peace,” Trump added, while emphasizing that he plans to continue the attacks “for a long time.”

“The Houthis have been horrible to the world, what they’ve done – killed a lot of people and knocked down a lot of ships and planes and anything else. And they have been hit harder than they’ve ever been hit. And they want us to stop so badly.”

“The attacks have been very successful, even beyond our wildest expectations. We’ve hit them very hard, very successfully. And we’re going to do it for a long time. We’re going to keep it going for a long time.”

American forces began their campaign on March 15th, carrying out airstrikes every day since.

The strikes follow Operation Poseidon Archer, a year-long military campaign by the U.S. and Britain in which nearly 1,000 airstrikes were conducted against Houthi positions in Yemen.