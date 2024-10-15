Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters mob New York Stock Exchange, chant ‘Free Palestine’

Anti-Israel protesters with the Palestinian Youth Movement were arrested by U.S. Secret Service officers in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2022. (Twitter/Screenshot via JNS)

The protest was organized by the anti-Israel, anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace.

By JNS

New York City police arrested as many as 200 pro-Palestinian protesters on Monday morning after they participated in a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, according to news reports.

Protesters chanted “Free Palestine,” “Let Gaza live!” and ”Up up with liberation, down down with occupation!” among other slogans.

No one made it inside the premises, according to the Associated Press.

The 200 arrested out of hundreds more who participated breached the black metal security fence outside the exchange, where they sat down and waited to be detained.

Footage also shows several demonstrators—many wearing red shirts with the words “Jews say stop arming Israel” on them—chained to the fence before the exchange opened at 9:30 a.m.

BREAKING: A group of Jewish-led protesters in Lower Manhattan just stormed the New York Stock Exchange. They’re calling for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and to war profiteering by companies like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin pic.twitter.com/YcjBCJNxFX — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) October 14, 2024

Beth Miller, political director of JVP, told the AP they were in attendance to “demand that the U.S. government stop sending bombs to Israel and stop profiting off of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

“As Gaza is bombed, Wall Street booms,” wrote the organization in a post on X.

The New York Stock Exchange declined to comment.