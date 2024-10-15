Search

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters mob New York Stock Exchange, chant ‘Free Palestine’

The protest was organized by the anti-Israel, anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace.

By JNS

New York City police arrested as many as 200 pro-Palestinian protesters on Monday morning after they participated in a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, according to news reports.

Protesters chanted “Free Palestine,” “Let Gaza live!” and ”Up up with liberation, down down with occupation!” among other slogans.

No one made it inside the premises, according to the Associated Press.

The 200 arrested out of hundreds more who participated breached the black metal security fence outside the exchange, where they sat down and waited to be detained.

Footage also shows several demonstrators—many wearing red shirts with the words “Jews say stop arming Israel” on them—chained to the fence before the exchange opened at 9:30 a.m.

Beth Miller, political director of JVP, told the AP they were in attendance to “demand that the U.S. government stop sending bombs to Israel and stop profiting off of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

“As Gaza is bombed, Wall Street booms,” wrote the organization in a post on X.

The New York Stock Exchange declined to comment.

