IDF announces renewed ‘extensive’ ground ops against Hamas in Gaza

Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, May 18, 2025. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces has launched extensive ground operations as part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Sunday afternoon.

“Over the past 24 hours, forces of the IDF’s Southern Command, both regular and reserve, have started a large-scale ground operation across the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of the beginning of Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the army said in a statement.

“So far, the forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, and are now taking control of strategic areas within the Strip,” the IDF continued.

The military noted that over the past week, the Israeli Air Force attacked more than 670 Hamas terror targets across the Strip in an attempt to “disrupt enemy preparations and support the ground operation.”

Among the targets attacked by IAF fighter jets were weapons depots, terrorist operatives, tunnels and anti-tank launch positions, it said.

The IDF said that during the current ground operation, the Air Force will continue its support to troops operating throughout the coastal enclave.

“The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip as necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” it added.







Jerusalem earlier on Sunday announced that it was pursuing a broader deal for ending the war, one that includes the release of all hostages, the expulsion of Hamas terrorists and the disarmament of the enclave.

The Israeli negotiating team in Doha is actively working to exhaust every opportunity to reach an agreement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced. Talks are being conducted under multiple frameworks, including one proposed by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff‘s deal reportedly envisions a multi-stage agreement, beginning with a temporary ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages, followed by reciprocal steps such as the release of jailed Palestinian terrorists and further negotiations aimed at a permanent cessation of hostilities.

On Saturday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz stated: “With the launch of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in Gaza, led with great force by IDF command, the Hamas delegation in Doha announced a return to negotiations on a hostage deal, contrary to the intransigent stance they had taken up until that moment.”

He continued, “The heroism of IDF soldiers, the unity of the people, and the determination of the political leadership increase the chances of bringing back the hostages.” Fifty-eight hostages, living and dead, are believed to remain in Gaza, 590 days after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The current military campaign will continue “as long as necessary” to neutralize Hamas’s remaining strongholds, military officials have said.