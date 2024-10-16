IDF blows up Hezbollah command center close to northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona

The IDF found the largest storehouse of weapons and ammunition discovered so far in Lebanon.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Wednesday, Alexandroni Brigade’s Battalion 7012 troops blew up a Hezbollah central operations command center across from the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

In addition to discovering complex underground terror infrastructure, the IDF found the largest storehouse of weapons and ammunition discovered so far in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah command center was located in the village of Muhajbib ,which is across from the Ramim Ridge and Kiryat Shmona, which been a consistent target of Hezbollah missile attacks.

The IDF found numerous shafts leading into the underground infrastructure containing command, planning, and communications rooms.

In addition, they seized dozens of Claymore mines that were ready for use, hundreds of hand grenades, shoulder-fired and anti-tank missiles, hundreds of RPG grenades, an equal number of anti-tank mines, and ammunition.

During the operation, Battalion 7012 fought and eliminated dozens of terrorists above and below ground.

At the completion of the mission, they blew up the command center to render it completely unusable.

The Israel Air Force struck a Hezbollah position in Lebanon’s capital city Wednesday morning, marking the first time in six days the IDF has bombed targets in Beirut.

The strike, which involved multiple IAF fighter jets, hit an underground weapons cache used by Hezbollah in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood, a heavily Shi’ite enclave in the Lebanese capital where Hezbollah headquarters are located.

Israel warned civilians in the environs of the underground weapons storage facility, the IDF said, in an attempt to minimize collateral damage.

“You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, and the IDF will work against them in the near future,” IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted in Arabic before the strike.

“For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate this building.”

The tweet included a map highlighting the building under which the underground weapons cache was located.