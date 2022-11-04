IDF bombs Hamas complex following rocket attacks

A ball of fire and smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, on August 7, 2022. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israeli warplanes hit underground facility used by Hamas to produce rockets, after four rockets launched from Gaza Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip Thursday night, following rocket attacks from the coastal enclave.

At least four rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening, an IDF spokesperson said, though three of projectiles fell short, landing inside the Strip.

A fourth rocket entered Israeli airspace and was intercepted by a missile launched from an Iron Dome battery in the western Negev.

Warning sirens were sounded in the Gaza frontier towns of Nirim, Kissufim, and Ein HaShlosha.

The debris from the rocket landed in an open field, with no damage or injuries reported.

The rocket attack is the first such incident on the Israel-Gaza frontier in three months, and is believed to be a response to the elimination of Farouk Salameh.

Salameh, a prominent Islamic Jihad terrorist, was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel during a gun battle in Jenin Thursday afternoon, after Salameh refused to surrender himself to Border Police officers.

In response to the rocket attacks, Israel Air Force fighter jets bombed an underground Hamas facility used for manufacturing rockets.

“This strike will significantly impede the rocket intensification and armament attempts of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“The IDF holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terror activity emanating from the Gaza Strip and it will face the consequences of the security violations against Israel.”

The last rocket attack on the Gaza frontier took place on August 7th, capping a three-day skirmish between Israel and terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip.

The round of fighting ended with a misfired rocket launched by Islamic Jihad terrorists killing a Hamas terrorist and three of his children in the Gaza Strip.