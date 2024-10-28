IDF still battling Hamas across Gaza a year after launch of ground op

Dozens of terrorists were eliminated in Jabaliya in northern Gaza, where tunnel shafts were also neutralized and a large amount of weapons found, according to the military.

By JNS

A year and a day after launching ground operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces on Monday continued to engage terrorist forces across the coastal enclave.

Troops were conducting targeted raids in the central and southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday morning, killing armed terrorists and dismantling Hamas infrastructure.

כוחות אוגדה 91 ממשיכים לתקוף תשתיות טרור ולהחרים אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון. במהלך היממה האחרונה, חטיבת האש של האוגדה זיהתה חוליית מחבלים בסמוך למבנה צבאי של חיזבאללה שהיוותה איום על כוחותינו, בסגירת מעגל מהירה ובשיתוף עם חיל האוויר החוליה חוסלה>> pic.twitter.com/aQ0DT2XldL — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 28, 2024

The IDF highlighted an incident in which soldiers detected terrorists inside a structure rigged with explosives and directed the Israeli Air Force to strike the building.

Israeli forces are continuing efforts to evacuate non-combatants to safer areas, despite Hamas deliberately attempting to prevent them from doing so, the IDF said.

As an example, civilians were allowed time to leave before the IDF conducted a precision strike against Hamas terrorists embedded inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalyia.

According to the IDF, the terrorists who barricaded themselves inside the medical facility included those who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre of Israeli citizens in the northwestern Negev.

During the operation, Israeli soldiers apprehended 100 terrorists from the compound, including terrorists who attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians.

Inside the hospital, soldiers found weapons, terror fund and intelligence documents.

While the operation was taking place, the IDF said that the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) coordinated with the hospital to ensure essential hospital services were maintained, including activating an additional generator, ensuring electricity and oxygen supply for patients.

“Throughout the war, Hamas terrorists have repeatedly operated from inside hospitals across the Gaza Strip, using them to hold hostages, execute terror attacks, and store weapons and explosives,” the IDF said.

“The IDF will continue to act in accordance with international law and act against the Hamas terrorist organization, while avoiding harm to civilians.”

The IDF also provided video documentation of an ambulance driver from Kamal Radwan who testified that Hamas terrorists used the hospital to conduct activities.

“Hamas military operatives are present [in the Kamal Adwan Hospital]; they are in the courtyards, at the gates of the building, in the offices.” This ambulance driver—who was apprehended due to suspicion of terrorist involvement—reveals how Hamas uses the Kamal Adwan Hospital… pic.twitter.com/WTXdQ4aFtQ — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) October 28, 2024

IDF chief to wounded soldiers: ‘I salute you’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi addressed soldiers wounded during the year-long “Swords of Iron” war, the audio of which was published by the army on Monday morning.

He made the comments to mark the week-long “Salute to the Wounded of the ‘Swords of Iron’ War.”

“I address you, those wounded physically and mentally, those who have healed and those still recovering, which is a battle in itself. All of you put the defense of the homeland and your comrades-in-arms above your personal well-being. I salute you,” Halevi said.

“As we continue to fight on various fronts, we dedicate this week to you. The IDF works together with the Ministry of Defense to provide comprehensive support for you and your families. Our commitment to you stems from a deep sense of duty, and your return to daily life is an essential part of restoring Israeli society as a whole.

“We are fighting alongside you, both on the battlefield and beyond. The accomplishments you have achieved, and those we continue to achieve daily, are part of a just war, and many missions still lie ahead—missions that we are determined to fulfill.”