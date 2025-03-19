‘Free hostages or total destruction’: IDF begins ground invasion of Gaza

The movement of Israel’s military in the Gaza Strip is the largest seen since before the start of the ceasefire agreement on January 19.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF troops began targeted ground operations in Gaza on Wednesday.

Palestinian sources reported seeing Israeli tanks in Gaza advancing in the Netzarim Corridor.

They also reported that the movement of vehicles heading north on Salah al-Din Road has halted.

The presence of troops and tanks signals a limited operation rather than a full ground invasion.

Nevertheless, the movement of Israel’s military in the Gaza Strip is the largest seen since before the start of the ceasefire agreement on January 19.

The IDF is focused on central and southern Gaza with the goal of creating a buffer zone and separating the north of Gaza from the south.

In addition, the IDF is regaining control of the Netzarim Corridor with Golani brigade soldiers stationed in southern areas.

Defense Minister Israel Katz delivered a message to Gazan civilians, indicating that the population will be evacuated from combat zones.

He issued a warning: “If the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not removed from Gaza, Israel will respond with force unlike anything you have ever witnessed.”

He added, “Take the advice of the President of the United States—release the hostages and eliminate Hamas. Doing so will open other possibilities for you, including the option of emigration for those who wish it. The alternative is total destruction.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF announced the elimination of Yasser Muhammad Harb Musa who was responsible for Hamas security affairs and held a key position in terror organization’s executive committee.

A close associate of the deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Musa directed many terror attacks against Israel.

In addition, Muhammad Al-Jamasi, Head of the Hamas Emergency Committee, was eliminated.

On Tuesday, the IDF eliminated the head of Hamas’s government Essam al-Da’alis and four other terrorist officials.

The other three who were killed were identified as Mahmoud Abu Watfa, director-general of Hamas’s Interior Ministry, Bahjat Abu Sultan, operational chief of Hamas’s internal security, and Hamas’s justice minister Ahmed Omar al-Hatta.

It is possible that all six were eliminated, but the fate of two others has not been confirmed.