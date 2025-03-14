I’m a jewish student; President Trump was right to cut funding to Columbia

‘If a university chooses not to protect its students, it doesn’t deserve Federal funding.’

by Gregory Lyakhov, The Algemeiner

In a move that is shaking up the academic world, the Trump administration has revoked $400 million in Federal funding from Columbia University. Announced on March 7, 2025, this decision is not just about financial penalties — it’s about setting a precedent. As a Jewish high school student preparing to apply to college, I see Trump’s funding cut as a powerful stand against the antisemitism that has been ignored for too long.

For years, Jewish students at Columbia have reported harassment, intimidation, and outright hostility. From professors pushing anti-Israel rhetoric to student groups targeting Jewish peers, the environment has become toxic. Yet, despite countless complaints, Columbia’s administration failed to act decisively. Policies weren’t enforced, and antisemitism was allowed to thrive unchecked.

This isn’t just about Columbia. It’s about elite universities becoming breeding grounds for hate, while hiding behind the shield of academic freedom. Jewish students across the country have felt abandoned, and left to fend for themselves in hostile environments where their safety takes a backseat to political agendas.

Some argue that cutting funding will hurt students, but the reality is that Columbia had every opportunity to fix this issue before it came to such drastic measures. Federal funding comes with responsibilities. Universities that take taxpayer dollars must ensure a safe learning environment for all students. If they refuse, they shouldn’t continue receiving government support.

This isn’t about censorship. Columbia still has the right to teach what it wants, host any speakers, and allow protests. But when hate escalates into harassment and threats, there must be consequences. If a university chooses not to protect its students, it doesn’t deserve Federal funding.

For Jewish students like me, this move is personal. I’ve watched friends hesitate before applying to certain colleges, worried that their faith will make them a target. I’ve seen Jewish students hide their identities out of fear. That is not the America we should live in. Yet, it has become the reality on far too many campuses.

That’s why Trump’s action is necessary. The administration’s decision makes it clear: universities that tolerate antisemitism will face real consequences.

Columbia isn’t the only school that should be worried. Other elite universities that have allowed antisemitism to grow unchecked should see this as a warning sign. If they continue tolerating hate, they too could lose funding. No institution is too powerful to be held accountable.

I’ve heard numerous commentators in the media call this move extreme. But what’s truly extreme is allowing Jewish students to be harassed, to be attacked verbally and physically, and made to feel unsafe in their own classrooms. What’s extreme is ignoring systemic antisemitism on university campuses.

As a high school student looking toward the future, this decision gives me hope. It tells me that someone in power is finally listening. That Jewish students won’t be ignored anymore. That universities will be forced to take real steps to protect all students.

The message is clear: if universities want Federal support, they must protect all students. No exceptions. No excuses. Columbia learned that the hard way. And hopefully, the rest of academia is paying attention.

Gregory Lyakhov is a high school student whose writing has been published by The New York Post and several Jewish news sites, he has also made appearances on Fox & Friends and Newsmax.