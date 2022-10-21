Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief warns Saudis against ‘relying on Israel’

IRGC’s top commander threatened US while demanding lifting of sanctions.

By JNS

In an apparent reference to the strengthening ties between Israel and Gulf Arab governments, Tehran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency said on Thursday that Iranian officials had told Saudi Arabia’s leaders they should stop relying on Israel.

“This is our warning. Your house is that of a spider [fragile]. You have relied on Israel, which is on the verge of collapse, and this is your fate,” said Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, reported Tasnim.

“Stop meddling in our country’s internal affairs,” he said while speaking at the Qom Islamic Seminary.

Salami also threatened the United States and the United Kingdom, demanding they lift their sanctions imposed on Iran.

“Whatever move you make against the Iranian nation, you will receive blows several times harder,” he said.