Iran’s UN Mission claims Sinwar ‘will become a model for youth in the fight for Palestinian liberation’

A picture of Yahya Sinwar is shown during Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's press conference on November 4, 2023 (Hermony/Israel Defense Ministry)

Sinwar spent much of the war hiding in Gaza tunnels and surrounded himself with hostages as human shields to protect himself against Israeli forces.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Saturday, the Iranian mission to the UN released a statement that the October 7th mastermind “will become a role model for the youth and children who will follow his path towards the liberation of Palestine.”

The statement continued, “As long as occupation and aggression exist, resistance will endure, for the martyr remains alive and a source of inspiration.”

On X, the Iranian mission said Sinwar was superior to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006.

They wrote,” When U.S. forces dragged a disheveled Saddam Hussein out of an underground hole, he begged them not to kill him despite being armed. Those who regarded Saddam as their model of resistance eventually collapsed.”

The Iranian mission continued, “However when Muslims look up to Martyr Sinwar standing on the battlefield—in combat attire and out in the open, not in a hideout, facing the enemy—the spirit of resistance will be strengthened.”

Contrary to the UN mission’s statement, Sinwar spent much of the war hiding in Gaza tunnels and surrounded himself with hostages as human shields to protect himself against Israeli forces.

Channel 12 reported that Sinwar had been hiding with the six hostages who were executed and then recovered by the IDF on Aug. 31. The hostages were identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Almog Sarusi, 25, Alexander Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino, 25.

However, when Israeli troops killed Sinwar on Saturday, he was not surrounded by hostages but was reportedly in the process of fleeing to the north of Gaza.

In a speech on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Gazans to reject Hamas and emphasized Sinwar’s cowardice as he was fleeing potential assassination.

Netanyahu said, “Sinwar destroyed your lives. He told you he was a lion, but in practice, he hid in a dark tunnel and was eliminated when he fled in a panic from our soldiers.”

Netanyahu continued, “His elimination is an important milestone in the demise of the Hamas axis of evil.”

Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s spokesman, said his forces “didn’t know he was there, but we continued to operate.”

The troops saw one Hamas terrorist who “ran alone into one of the buildings.”

A drone was sent into the building and showed Sinwar mortally wounded, sitting slumped forward in his chair and throwing a stick at the drone as a last-ditch effort to defend himself.

He was reportedly identified by his teeth. Official confirmation will follow DNA identification.