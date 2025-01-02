Ireland’s top Catholic cleric attacks Israel for ‘merciless,’ ‘disproportionate’ Gaza war in New Year’s message

Martin was not the first prominent Irish cleric to use his platform to target Israel in recent days.

By The Algemeiner

Ireland’s most senior Catholic figure has lambasted Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as “merciless” and a “disproportionate” response to the Palestinian terror group Hamas’s invasion of the Jewish state last Oct. 7.

The New Year’s message by Archbishop Eamon Martin came amid deteriorating relations between Israel and Ireland, the latter of which has been accused of normalizing antisemitism in daily life.

“In the past 15 months, for example, we have witnessed not only the egregious 7th October 2023 terror attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Israel, including the taking of hostages — 100 of whom are still held captive in Gaza — but we have also seen a merciless and disproportionate response by Israel,” Martin said in his remarks.

Martin — the Archbishop of Armagh who has been Primate of All Ireland since 2014 — then cited casualty figures provided by Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which according to recent analyses have been inflated to defame Israel and support claims of genocide, to support his argument.

“International humanitarian law says that parties to a conflict cannot use disproportionate measures to achieve military objectives. The near-complete destruction of Gaza, and the bringing of its population to the brink of famine is, by any standard, a disproportionate measure,” he said.

“I am conscious that people who have expressed similar views to these have been accused of antisemitism. I wish to put it on record, once again, that I abhor the violations by Hamas and other Islamist militant groups against the people of Israel, and that I fully support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security,” Martin added. “This right has to be achieved in the context of a just peace, where the legitimate rights of Palestinians are also protected in line with international law.”

In November, Reverend Canon David Oxley came under fire for delivering an antisemitic memorial sermon in which he suggested that Israelis and Jews see themselves as a “master race” that justifies “eliminating” other groups “because they don’t count.”

Oxley delivered the sermon at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin during a Remembrance Sunday service attended by Irish President Michael Higgins and other high-ranking dignitaries.

During his remarks, the preacher contended that Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza represented “the horrible blasphemy of the master race in action.” Oxley’s comments sparked strong condemnation from both Israeli officials and Jewish leaders in Ireland.

Ireland’s Chief Rabbi Yoni Wieder condemned the Anglican establishment for allowing such remarks and the Church of Ireland for not distancing itself from Oxley’s comments.

Beyond the religious sphere, Ireland has been among Europe’s fiercest critics of Israel since Hamas’s Oct. 7 invasion of and massacre across southern Israel.

Amid the onslaught of criticism, Israel last month shuttered its embassy in Dublin, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar explaining the key reason was Ireland’s decision to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its support for redefining genocide in order to secure a conviction against the Jewish state.

Jerusalem accused the Irish government of undermining Israel at international forums and promoting “extreme anti-Israel policies.”

Ireland has “crossed all the red lines,” Sa’ar told reporters at the time, calling the Irish government’s actions “unilateral hostility and persecution” rather than mere criticism.

The announcement came after Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, accusing the country of “the starvation of children” and “the killing of civilians” — remarks that Sa’ar slammed as “antisemitic” and historically insensitive.

Sa’ar also noted how “when Jewish children died of starvation in the Holocaust, Ireland was at best neutral in the war against Nazi Germany.”

In November, the Irish parliament passed a non-binding motion saying that “genocide is being perpetrated before our eyes by Israel in Gaza.”

In May, Ireland officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting outrage in Israel, which described the move as a “reward for terrorism.”

Israel’s Ambassador in Dublin Dana Erlich said at the time of Ireland’s recognition of “Palestine” that Ireland was “not an honest broker” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

More recently, Harris in October called on the European Union to “review its trade relations” with Israel after the Israeli parliament passed legislation banning the activities in the country of UNRWA, the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, because of its ties to Hamas.

Recent anti-Israel actions in Ireland came shortly after the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (Impact-se), an Israeli education watchdog group, released a new report revealing Irish school textbooks have been filled with negative stereotypes and distortions of Israel, Judaism, and Jewish history.

Antisemitism in Ireland has become “blatant and obvious” in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 onslaught, according to Alan Shatter, a former member of parliament who served in the Irish cabinet between 2011 and 2014 as Minister for Justice, Equality and Defense.

Shatter told The Algemeiner in an interview earlier this year that Ireland has “evolved into the most hostile state towards Israel in the entire EU.”

Three months ago, an Irish official, Dublin City Councilor Punam Rane, claimed during a council meeting that Jews and Israel control the US economy, arguing that is why Washington, DC does not oppose Israel’s war against Hamas.