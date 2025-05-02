Irish rap trio Kneecap sees more concerts canceled as British artists express solidarity with anti-Israel remarks

During the band’s performance in April at Coachella, they projected an anti-Israel message that said: ‘Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. F–k Israel. Free Palestine.’

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

A slew of British musicians spoke out on Wednesday in defense of the Northern Irish rap group Kneecap, who are facing widespread criticism and the cancellation of several scheduled performances after making antisemitic, anti-Israel, and other offensive comments.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the trip-hop collective Massive Attack claimed politicians and “right-wing journalists” are “strategically concocting moral outrage over the stage utterings of a young punk band.”

The collective added that these critics have no right “to intimidate festival events into acts of political censorship” while “simultaneously obfuscating or even ignoring the genocide” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Massive Attack said emphasis should be put more on the alleged persecution of Palestinians, and less on the Irish band.

“Kneecap are not the story. Gaza is the story. Genocide is the story,” the collective added. “And the silence, acquiescence, and support of those crimes against humanity by the elected British government is the real story.”

Massive Attack concluded by expressing solidarity with “all artists with the moral courage to speak out against Israeli war crimes, and the ongoing persecution and slaughter of the Palestinian people.”

Massive Attack has voiced support for “Palestine” for more than 30 years, and accuses Israel of “occupation” and “apartheid.” The collective has boycotted performances in Israel since 1999.

Dozens of other major acts and artists signed a statement from the London-based independent record label Heavenly Recordings in support of Kneecap, who is signed to the label.

Musicians including Fontaines DC, IDLES, Enter Shikari, Primal Scream, Pulp, English Teacher, and Sleaford Mods added their signatures to a statement titled: “We stand for freedom of expression.”

“As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom,” the statement read in part.

“The question of agreeing with Kneecap’s political views is irrelevant: it is in the key interests of every artist that all creative expression be protected in a society that values culture, and that this interference campaign is condemned and ridiculed,” the statement continued.

“Furthermore, it also the duty of key leadership figures in the music industry to actively defend artistic freedom of expression – rather than seek to silence views which oppose their own.”

The artists have come out to defend Kneecap after the band’s performance in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, where they projected an anti-Israel message that said: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. F–k Israel. Free Palestine.”

Two concerts in the United Kingdom by the Northern Irish rap group Kneecap scheduled for this summer have been cancelled in light of the trio’s offensive comments.

The Eden Sessions are a series of live outdoor music concerts held in the summer in the Eden Project, a large botanical garden-like visitor attraction located in Cornwall, England.

Eden Sessions Limited, which organizes the concert series as a joint venture between the Eden Project and global live events company AEG Presents, announced on Tuesday that the Kneecap show with Mike Skinner at Eden Project scheduled for July 4 has been canceled.

Ticket purchasers will be contacted and fully refunded. A specific reason for the show’s cancellation was not given.

Shortly afterward, Kneecap announced on Facebook that it would instead be performing at the multi-purpose complex Plymouth Pavilions in Devon on the same date. However, organizers of the concert have since canceled that show as well, due to safety concerns.

“Having taken advice from relevant authorities and agencies, it has been agreed that Kneecap’s performance at our venue will no longer go ahead,” organizers announced in a statement, which was posted on the homepage of the venue’s website.

“The safety of our valued visitors is always our primary concern and as such we feel confident in this decision – no further communications will be entered into.”

Last week, two Kneecap concerts in Germany scheduled for this summer were also canceled.

After the Coachella scandal, the UK’s Metropolitan Police said late last week that its counter-terrorism unit would be investigating videos from the band’s past concerts where they made other offensive remarks.

Police are assessing footage from a London gig in November 2023 where a Kneecap band member said, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP [member of Parliament].”

Police are also assessing videos from a November 2024 concert in London during which one member of the group shouted “Free Palestine … up Hamas, up Hezbollah.” The Kneecap member had a Hezbollah flag draped over his shoulder when he made the remarks.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are designated by the UK as terrorist organizations. It is a criminal offense under the UK’s Terrorism Act of 2000 to “invite support for a proscribed organization.”

The UK’s Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch demanded that Kneecap be prosecuted for allegedly calling for the death of Tory MPs.

Kneecap claimed in a statement on Monday that “we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.” The Belfast-based group also rejected “any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.”

They additionally apologized to the families of murdered British MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox for the “Kill your local MP” comment.

The official spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected Kneecap’s statement, calling it “half-hearted” and saying that the trio “should apologize.”

“We completely reject in the strongest possible terms the comments that they’ve made, particularly in relation to MPs and intimidation as well as obviously the situation in the Middle East,” the spokesperson added, according to LBC. “It’s right that the police are looking into these videos.”

Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert defended the band during an appearance on RTÉ’s “Prime Time” on Tuesday night. “What they said at Coachella was the right thing to say,” he said in part. “It’s a message aimed at governments who are enabling a genocide in Gaza.”

A number of politicians in the UK – including Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead David Taylor, UK Secretary of State for Science Peter Kyle, and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney – as well as other pro-Israel supporters have publicly called for Kneecap to be removed from several festival performances because of their hateful remarks.

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) said on Wednesday it wrote to “all the venues and festivals” set to host performances by Kneecap this summer, “pointing out the band’s history of abusive and unlawful behavior and the legal issues that the venue may face if it hosts the band.”

UKLFI sent letters to festivals including Glastonbury, the Green Man in Wales, 2000 Trees, TRNSMT in Scotland, Finsbury Park, Wythenshawe Park, and the Wide Awake Festival.

“It is not acceptable to parade the support of evil, genocidal groups as terrorist chic in an effort to appear radical onstage. Nor is it legal in the United Kingdom,” said a spokesperson for UKLFI.

“It is particularly egregious to glorify terrorists at music festivals, given that innocent young people at the Nova festival in Israel were slaughtered by these very terrorist groups. We are pleased that having been alerted to this issue, concert venues are taking action against the risk of this happening again.”

In wake of the Coachella incident, Kneecap lost its US work visas, even though they have a North American tour set for later this year, and parted ways with their American booking agency, Independent Artist Group.