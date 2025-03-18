Islamic Jihad spokesman Abu Hamza killed in Israeli airstrikes

His death comes amid a wider Israeli operation targeting Hamas and PIJ commanders, aimed at crippling the terror networks operating from Gaza.

By Jewish Breaking News

Naji Abu Seif, better known as Abu Hamza, the longtime spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to press sources.

Abu Hamza was reportedly hiding with his wives and children at the time of the strike, and all members of his immediate family perished alongside him.

His death marks a significant loss for Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as he was one of the most prominent voices of the terror group, frequently appearing in videos threatening Israel and praising attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The IDF has yet to officially confirm Abu Hamza’s death, but multiple reports from both Israeli and Palestinian sources indicate that he was among the latest high-profile targets eliminated in the recent wave of airstrikes.

His death comes amid a wider Israeli operation targeting Hamas and PIJ commanders, aimed at crippling the terror networks operating from Gaza.

The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, claims that over 300 Hamas and PIJ members have been killed in the recent Israeli military campaign, though independent verification of these numbers remains difficult.

The IDF has stated that it is conducting precise strikes against terror operatives and infrastructure, seeking to minimize civilian casualties while dismantling enemy capabilities.

Abu Hamza’s elimination is part of an intensifying Israeli offensive following a breakdown in hostage release talks between Israel and Hamas as Hamas refuses to release the remaining hostages.

The international community remains divided over the latest escalation. The United States and other Western allies have reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself.

Meanwhile, Iran, a major backer of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has condemned the strikes and vowed continued support for “resistance” groups fighting against Israel.

With the death of Abu Hamza and the growing number of terrorist casualties, the IDF appears to be escalating its operations to degrade Hamas and PIJ’s ability to launch further attacks.

Military analysts believe that Israel may soon shift towards a broader ground operation, depending on the effectiveness of ongoing airstrikes.