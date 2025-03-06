Israel, other US allies reevaluate intelligence-sharing as Trump warms up to Russia

Historically, Israel has emphasized operational security and has been reluctant to share sensitive intelligence even with close allies.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel and other US allies are reassessing the sharing of intelligence as the Trump administration fosters a warmer relationship with Russia.

An NBC report, citing four anonymous sources familiar with the matter, said the allies were concerned that the identities of foreign assets could inadvertently be revealed.

As a result, some spy agencies might withhold information from the US for fear it could be leaked to Russia.

Although a senior Israeli official insisted that Israel’s cooperation with the US remains “as strong and solid as ever,” discussions are taking place within its security establishment on how to protect its most sensitive intelligence streams.

Israel’s security establishment is looking for ways to secure classified information shared between the two countries, particularly in efforts to combat counterterrorism and address regional threats.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and the Five Eyes, a spy alliance of English-speaking democracies, are considering rules of engagement with the US regarding intelligence-sharing.

There is concern that if Israel adjusts its current protocols for sharing intelligence with the US, the relationship between the two countries could suffer.

Israel is likely to seek reassurance from Washington that information will be handled at the highest level of security.

The New York Times reported last year that the Russian and Chinese governments were working behind the scenes to undermine international support for Israel and spread pro-Hamas propaganda.

According to information provided by the Tel Aviv-based social media intelligence company Cyabra, the Times report states that Moscow and Beijing have aligned with Tehran in supporting Hamas following the terror organization’s October 7 massacres of Israelis, which left over 1,400 dead and more than 240 in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Since the invasion, China, Russia, and Iran have used their state-controlled media outlets to promote Hamas’s claims that downplay or outright deny the terrorist organization’s atrocities, while accusing Israel of persecuting Palestinians and even committing genocide.

Russia’s RT and Sputnik have both spread the false claim that Israel was responsible for bombing the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, despite evidence showing that the explosion, centered in the hospital’s parking lot, was caused by a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.